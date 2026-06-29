Arunachal flood toll rises to three as heavy rain warning issued

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ITANAGAR: The death toll in the rain-triggered flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district rose to three on Sunday after another body was recovered in Papum Pare district, officials said.

Rescue teams recovered the body of Saurabh Kumar Kharwar near Hawa Camp, around 35 km from flood-hit Poosa. State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said a team was dispatched to retrieve the mortal remains.

Five people went missing after flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall struck Keyi Panyor on Wednesday. With the latest recovery, three deaths have been confirmed, while two persons remain missing.

Search operations entered the fifth day, with teams continuing raft and ground operations in and around the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project and NEEPCO Colony.

Additional NDRF personnel were deployed, while the Indian Red Cross Society sent relief materials to the affected areas. Air support remained on standby due to weather conditions.

According to officials, around 128 households were affected and relief camps were housing displaced families, while restoration work and evacuation efforts continued in multiple districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMS) warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, raising the risk of further flash floods, landslides and disruption.

Also Read: Arunachal: Search suspended for four missing after Keyi Panyor flash flood