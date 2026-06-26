Arunachal: Search suspended for four missing after Keyi Panyor flash flood

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Search and rescue operations for four people missing after a flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district were suspended on Thursday evening, officials said.

State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said that despite extensive efforts throughout the day, the missing persons could not be traced. He added that operations would resume on Friday morning.

An Indian Air Force helicopter and a state civil aviation chopper were deployed to airlift SDRF and police personnel to the affected areas and evacuate stranded tourists and patients.

The flash flood, triggered by incessant rain on Wednesday, hit the NEEPCO Colony area at Poosa, damaging houses, disrupting connectivity and triggering landslides. One body was recovered and several people were injured.

Authorities said around 18 residential units were damaged, while six districts were cut off due to landslides and heavy rainfall. Road clearance work is being carried out by multiple agencies, including the BRO.

Officials confirmed that evacuation and relief operations are continuing, with helicopters used for rescue and transport in inaccessible areas.

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