Arunachal: FMD outbreak among Mithuns, JE confirmed in pigs in West Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has been reported among Mithuns and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) among pigs in Kamba circle of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 18 Mithuns (Bos frontalis) have died due to FMD, following which the district administration imposed a ban on the transportation and sale of meat of all hooved animals, including Mithuns, pigs, cattle and sheep.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has set up a quarantine gate at Wak village, which is the boundary of between Aalo and Kamba circles, on the Aalo-Kamba-Mechuka Road to contain the spread of the disease.

Dr T Kamchi, who is investigating the outbreak, said the measure is critical as FMD can spread rapidly between hooved animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs and Mithun, a bovine animal which is culturally and economically important for the state.

The department is being assisted by volunteers of the Tani Ao Mithun Farmers’ Welfare Society.

The official said the quarantine will remain in place until the department lifts it. Dr Kamchi said that an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has also been confirmed in pigs in Kamba circle.

The disease was first detected in Libu Bene village and is spreading to other villages, he said, adding that the disease was confirmed by the ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology (NIVEDI), Bengaluru.

He said JE-related pig deaths have been reported in Gemo Tali village, where there are no FMD-affected Mithuns.

The department is engaged in treatment and preventive measures to contain the diseases, Dr Kamchi added.

