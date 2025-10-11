Dhubri District Task Force holds meet on Adult JE (Japanese Encephalitis) vaccination

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A meeting of Dhubri District Task Force on Adult JE Vaccination Programme and School Health Immunization Programmes was held, presided over by DC Dhubri, Dibakar Nath in the conference hall of DC on Thursday.

The Addl Chief Medical and Health Officer, Chief Medical Health Officer, District Immunization Officer, District Media Expert, District Programme Manager, Social Welfare Officer, Health Department officials, CDPO, officers and officials of various concerned departments too attended the meeting.

The details of the launching vaccination programme was explained by DPM where he mentioned that the outbreak started in the year 2022 and in Dhubri district, 7 cases were detected in 2025. The name of the vaccine to be injected is JENVAC which is stored in 2-8°C and a single dose contains about 0.5 ml and the age group to be vaccinated is 15-65 years. The vaccination process will start in November and out of the total population of 18,29,659 in Dhubri district, 9,42,272 have been targeted for vaccination.

Further steps will be taken for vaccinating tea garden and brick kiln labourers also. Apart from the discussion regarding immunization check, the DC also emphasized on digital certificate distribution of fully-immunized children.

