Itanagar: A Schedule I protected clouded leopard was rescued near Senge village in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, November 22, following information about the animal's presence in the area. The Bomdila Forest Division, assisted by local residents, shifted the rescued animal to a veterinary facility in Dirang for treatment and medical observation.

According to Dhanisha Baniwal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bomdila Forest Division, the operation began after officials received information about a clouded leopard near Senge village.

Baniwal directed the Range Forest Officer (RFO) in Dirang to conduct a search in the area. The animal was subsequently located and rescued with assistance from residents of the village.

Baniwal said, "Upon receiving information regarding the presence of the animal near Senge village, the Range Forest Officer in Dirang was directed to conduct a search in the area, following which the animal was located and rescued with assistance from local residents."

The forest division coordinated the rescue, with local community members helping officials locate the animal.

Following the rescue, the clouded leopard was shifted to a veterinary facility in Dirang, where it is undergoing treatment and medical observation.

Dr. Darge, the Veterinary Officer at the facility, is responsible for the animal's medical care and fitness certification. The veterinary assessment will determine whether the rescued clouded leopard is fit to return to its natural habitat. Officials have made veterinary clearance one of the requirements for its eventual release.

The rescued animal belongs to the clouded leopard species, scientifically known as Neofelis nebulosa. It is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Bomdila Forest Division must complete the applicable legal formalities before the animal can be released. The division's release procedure also requires a veterinary fitness certificate from Dr. Darge and an assessment of whether the proposed natural habitat is suitable.

These requirements must be fulfilled before officials can proceed with the release.

The clouded leopard will remain under veterinary observation until its medical condition is assessed and the necessary clearance is obtained.

The Bomdila Forest Division will oversee the legal compliance and release process.

Furthermore, this rescue near Senge village highlights the role of coordination between forest officials and local residents in locating and rescuing protected wildlife in West Kameng district.