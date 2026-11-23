North Lakhimpur: Satyajit Kaman, a 22-year-old aerospace engineering student from Assam's Lakhimpur district, has been selected as a Scientist/Engineer 'SC' at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). He secured the permanent position through campus recruitment interviews at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, with the selection reported on Sunday, November 22.

Satyajit Kaman hails from Balichapori village under the Dhakuakhana subdivision of Assam's Lakhimpur district. His selection as an ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' has brought recognition to his home district and academic journey.

He secured the position through campus recruitment interviews conducted at IIST in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. His father, Kamal Kaman, is the headmaster of Mahura Chapori Primary School.

Kaman's educational journey began in Gogamukh before he moved to Nagaon for his higher secondary education. He studied at Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon, where he appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary examinations.

He scored 95.6% in the Science stream examination. Following his Class 12 achievement, Kaman joined the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023.He has been pursuing a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Aerospace Engineering at the institute.

Kaman's selection follows an earlier professional association with India's space agency. During 2026, while pursuing his undergraduate studies at IIST, he completed a summer internship with ISRO's Spacecraft Mechanisms Group.

The internship gave him an opportunity to gain experience within an ISRO group before securing his permanent appointment through the institute's campus recruitment process.

His selection as Scientist/Engineer 'SC' marks the next stage of his professional journey, moving from aerospace engineering studies to a position within India's national space agency.

Kaman has acknowledged the contribution of his family and teachers to his academic progress. He also credited his foundational education in Lakhimpur and expressed gratitude to his parents and teachers for guiding him throughout his studies.

His achievement has drawn congratulations and felicitation from Mising community organizations across Assam.

For the 22-year-old aerospace engineering student, the selection represents the beginning of his professional career as a Scientist/Engineer 'SC' at ISRO.