Arunachal: Former ANSU Leaders Forum Established to Ensure Fair Election

ITANAGAR: In response to recent tensions surrounding the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU), the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has formed a Former ANSU Leaders Forum (FALF) to oversee the upcoming 16th general conference and election of the union.

This initiative comes after significant unrest in the Itanagar capital complex, prompting the local administration to intervene to maintain law and order.

On October 16, the NES General Secretary sent a notification putting across the need to preserve the sanctity of ANSU. The notice went as follows: "In the general interest of the community and to preserve the sanctity of ANSU, the NES President has entrusted the Former ANSU Leaders Forum with supervising the elections scheduled in the near future within the framework of the advisory memorandum on clean elections published on 29 September 2024."

The role of FALF in ensuring that the ANSU election is peaceful, free, fair, and transparent ensures its credibility.

Further to this delegation of authority, the FALF headed by Nera Techi, with Vice Chairman Likha Tongum and other members, paid a visit to the ANSU office in E Sector to consult protesting students.

For almost five days, the protesting students were raising their grievances and demanding intervention on some specific matters, like the NES of the ANSU elections as well as other urgent issues, such as the BSU of Pakkeksssang.

During his interaction with the students, Nera Techi chairman acknowledged the space of communication and promised to address their grievances through open discussion with all parties. "We have heard your sentiments; this is a matter of family that we shall resolve through discussions with all stakeholders. Let us not panic but trust each other," he urged.

Techi added that the students should really cooperate with each other to keep the peaceful and harmonious flow of this crucial period. According to Toko Teki, another member of the forum, electoral process must be democratic in nature, "We are studying the issues and aim for a peaceful election.".

Likha Tongum admitted election grievances often arise but stressed that all should be settled together. "We have been instructed by the NES to ensure everything goes peacefully," he said.

Byabang Joram was optimistic. "Every problem has a solution. If everyone understands the issues and engages in discussion, we can overcome the challenges.".

Following these discussions, a meeting was held with ANSU president Nabam Dodum at a local hotel where several issues were discussed, including suggestions from the other members of the forum.

During the media briefing, FALF chairman Nera Techi confirmed that the forum had resolved to conduct the ANSU elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner. He noted that minutes from their meeting on 17 October detailing their commitment to making the electoral process credible.

Accordingly, the FALF resolution includes the holding of the elections forth coming under its observation, and the decisions from the ANSU President on the conduct of the election must seek the forum.

Techi called on members of the students' community to clarify any grey area directly with the past leaders, adding that the former leaders commit themselves to engaging all their stakeholders including the agitating students and prospective candidates on any cause or concern they may have about the affairs of ANSU.