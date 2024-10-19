Arunachal Pradesh: Warm Welcome for Bronze Medalists at Donyi Polo Airport

ITANAGAR: Bronze medal winners in the 8th Asian Pencak Silat Championship, Likha Aku, Damsop Tungi, and Meta Pao, were given a warm welcome at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi today.

A large number of family members, relatives, friends, and well-wishers congregated to celebrate the achievement of the three athletes, who formed a seven-member contingent of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association.

This moment was joy not only for the entire state but also for North East as a whole," claims proud General Secretary of North East Pencak Silat Federation, Kipa Takar, adding that the matter of winning bronze medals highlighted, apart from their hard work, dedication to the sport, brought recognition to Arunachal Pradesh and India on an international level as well. "While we did not win gold this time, we are proud of our athletes. Their determination and effort will surely lead to better results in the future," Takar noted.

The championship was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Here, seven sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh participated along with other than over 140 sportsmen from India.

According to Takar, the qualifying process for such prestigious events is not too simple and hence more important about their participation. He stated that these sportsmen were sure winners in the next international competitions also if they received the proper guidance and training from experienced coaches.

He appealed to the state government to support the athletes as they prepare for major international events. He also congratulated all medalists from the Asian Senior Pencak Silat Championship 2024 on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association and the North East Pencak Silat Federation.

He appealed to the community, family, and supporters at large to rally behind the athletes in preparation for the forthcoming competitions. He pointed out that a dedicated international Pencak Silat training center is not available in the state, and therefore deems support from the government and local communities to be of paramount importance.

For the last five to six years, Khevishe Achumi of Nagaland has been trying at the regional level and P. Nobin Jomoh at the state level to popularise Pencak Silat in the Northeast. Thanks to their efforts and hard work, results are now visible in positives. Takar also expressed hope that Arunachal Pradesh would host the North East Pencak Silat Championship soon.

Some of the honored athletes present with their relatives included Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association's executive members, including Khya Aniye Barme. Others were representatives of the Likha Welfare Society and Tungi Kojam Welfare Society.