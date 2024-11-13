Arunachal: Former Teacher Ohey Tayem Discovers Rare Blyth’s Kingfisher, Earns Global Recognition

ITANAGAR: Ohey Tayem, a former government teacher turned wildlife conservationist, has earned widespread recognition for his discovery of the rare and endangered Blyth’s kingfisher in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Tiger Reserve.
His dedication to conserving the region’s rich biodiversity earned him praises from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and global wildlife enthusiasts.
Tayem, who transitioned from teaching to conservation, started his wildlife journey as a tourist guide in 2011. He successfully documented the unique Blyth’s kingfisher in 2018 after dedicating three years of his life to the extensive research.
Tayem earned international acclaim through this unique discovery and secured a place in the India Book of Records in 2020.
Additionally, Tayem has contributed significantly to the conservation of other rare species, including the rufous-vented laughing thrush.
He also participated in the Pakke Tiger Reserve’s hornbill adoption program, where his team received the prestigious Sanctuary-Asia Award in 2014.
The Arunachal Press Club and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists will honor Tayem with the 'Achiever's Award' on November 16 in recognition of his exemplary conservation efforts.
