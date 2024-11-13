Arunachal: The Driving Force Behind Northeast India's Development, Says Union Minister Rajiv Singh

ITANAGAR: Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has underscored how Arunachal Pradesh would lead the way towards the socioeconomic development of Northeast India according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who aims to transform the region into a national growth hub.

Speaking to progressive farmers and the public at India's first integrated aqua park in Tarin, Lower Subansiri district, Singh called for a cooperative society in every district in the state to develop local economies and increase community participation. The State government should collaborate with the National Dairy Development Board to assist them in operating dairy cooperatives, he said, adding that it would increase milk production, and supply, and ultimately beef up the livelihood of dairy farmers.

Singh also said that under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, with the success of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, India has emerged as the world's second-largest fish producer. He also allocated ₹19.54 crore for a modern fish market in Ziro equipped with advanced digital and AI technology to promote sustainable fisheries management.

He said this kind of scheme would help India come to the third position in the economy in the world from its current status as the fifth-largest one. According to him, he mentioned that PMMSY alone has already raked in Rs 7,000 crore of revenue which is mainly through inland fishing.

During his visit, Singh distributed 11 Kisan Credit Card loan certificates and gave away awards to the six best fish farmers, besides distributing three-wheelers under the PMMSY scheme.

Agriculture and Allied Departments Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, in his address at the function here, termed Arunachal an ideal location for growth in agriculture, animal husbandry, and related sectors. He also praised the state's unique topography and resources saying Arunachal was "a Shangri-La on earth" and emphasized that full harnessing of opportunities in fisheries and animal husbandry would give a further boost to local livelihoods.

Earlier, Singh inaugurated the Artificial Insemination Training Centre and District Dairy Farm in Siiro, where 10 trainees can be trained in each batch and serve the interests of many districts. He also visited Siikhe Lake, Pare Ami's fisheries-cum-recreational park, and the Yachuli integrated fishery park during the three-day visit in accompaniment with several officials and dignitaries.