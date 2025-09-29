Arunachal: Free health camp benefits over 80 residents in Dibang Valley

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Over 80 residents of Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh benefitted from a free health camp organized at the Health & Wellness Centre in Alinye as part of the nationwide Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan initiative.

The camp provided essential healthcare services, including NCD screening, laboratory tests, counselling, AYUSH treatments, dental care, specialist consultations, RBSK screening, ANC check-ups, and immunization. Beneficiaries also received support under flagship health insurance schemes such as CMAAY and PMJAY, enhancing their access to affordable quality healthcare.

The programme was inaugurated by Mopi Mihu, advisor to the state Tourism, Civil Aviation, Geology & Mining minister, in the presence of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Theko Tayu, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, District Medical Officer Hankham Tangjang, Community Officer Dindie Hibu, and District Transport Officer Lamwang Aran.

Dignitaries visited health kiosks, interacted with medical professionals, and observed the comprehensive range of services, promoting awareness of accessible, inclusive, and preventive healthcare.

