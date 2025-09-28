Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Showcases Cultural Harmony at Ziro Festival of Music

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), one of India’s most celebrated outdoor music events, along with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, in Lower Subansiri district of the state.

“Here I come, Ziro… Excited to attend the Ziro Festival of Music along with Hon’ble CM of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang ji and Hon’ble Union DoNER Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia ji,” Khandu posted on X, expressing his enthusiasm for the event.

The chief minister hailed the festival’s growth saying that over the years, ZFM has emerged as one of India’s most popular music festivals, providing a vibrant platform for countless artists to showcase their talent in singing and music.

“It has also brought recognition to several international bands, making Ziro a true celebration of art, culture, and harmony,” Khandu said.

Welcoming his counterpart from Sikkim, Khandu said in another post, “Delighted to welcome Shri Prem Singh Tamang ji, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, to Ziro, together with the Apatani Women Association of Ziro, whose graceful presence added warmth to the occasion.”

This year, Sikkim is the official partner state of the festival, presenting its diverse culture, cuisine, and tourism.

“Thank you, Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang ji and Hon’ble Tourism Minister of Sikkim, Shri Tshering Thendup ji for your gracious presence and support at the festival,” Khandu said.

He added that the Sikkim Pavilion “beautifully showcases the state’s richness” and reflects the spirit of cultural exchange in the Northeast.

Highlighting the unique self-sustaining model of the event, Khandu observed that ticketing is what makes Ziro Festival of Music truly self-sustainable, ensuring they flourish without dependence on state funding.

“Every ticket supports music, culture, and the eco-friendly spirit of this celebration,” he said.

