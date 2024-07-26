Assam Among Top Five Fastest-Growing States in India: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributes Assam's economic growth to effective developmental initiatives and policies, highlighting significant improvements in bank deposits, loans, and unemployment rates.

Assam has emerged as one of the top five fastest-growing states in India, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He attributes the state's impressive progress to a series of developmental initiatives and policies implemented by his government.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma cited the latest economic survey to underscore Assam's economic strides. "In 2021, the state's bank deposits were at Rs 1.71 lakh crore, which surged to Rs 2.24 lakh crore by 2023-24. This 30 percent increase in bank deposits over three years is a significant economic indicator," he noted.

Highlighting the credit growth, Sarma mentioned, "In 2021, banks in Assam disbursed loans worth Rs 80,871 crore. This figure has risen to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2024, reflecting robust economic activity."

The Chief Minister also emphasized the improvement in the state's Credit/Deposit (C/D) ratio, which traditionally stood at 32 percent. "According to the economic survey, our C/D ratio has now increased to 58 percent, indicating a healthier financial environment," Sarma stated.

Addressing the unemployment scenario, Sarma pointed out a notable reduction in the unemployment rate. "In 2022-23, the unemployment rate was 8 percent. It has now come down to 6.1 percent," he added.

In addition to economic metrics, Sarma discussed recent efforts to enhance Assam's railway connectivity. He had a comprehensive meeting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to explore improvements in railway infrastructure within the state and the establishment of rail manufacturing entities. They also deliberated on starting direct train services between Kamakhya and Ayodhya to facilitate pilgrim travel.

The Union Minister also considered proposals for initiating train routes between Assam’s Barak Valley and West Bengal via Bangladesh, assuring that this project would be prioritized. Sarma appreciated the Minister’s commitment to increasing budget allocations for Assam's railway connectivity in the Union Budget 2024.

Overall, CM Sarma's statements highlight Assam's significant economic growth and the government's proactive measures to enhance the state's infrastructure and employment landscape.