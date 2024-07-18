Arunachal government committed to improve urban liveability: CM Pema Khandu

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated his government’s commitment to focus on improving urban liveability through community centric planning to boost to build a “viksit” state under Reforms 3.0 of his government.

“We’re determined to make the twin cities of Itanagar-Naharlagun future-ready and improve urban liveability by embracing a multi-faceted approach that integrates sustainable development, smart technology, and community-centric planning,” Khandu posted in X.

He said that community-centric planning will ensure that urban spaces are designed with the well-being of residents in mind, and accessible healthcare and education facilities.

“We will make sure that our cities are vibrant, equitable and sustainable, enhancing the quality of life for all,” he said in another social media post.

He added that the existing master plan of Itanagar and Naharlagun would be revamped. The chief minister added that the government under Reforms 3.0 is also committed to improving the infrastructure of health and education sectors at the grassroots level for people’s ease of living.

Grassroots level health and education infrastructure plays a critical role in improving the people’s ease of living. Team Arunachal is making concerted efforts to ensure and maintain the robustness of infrastructure of schools, hospitals and Anganwadi Kendras across the state, he said.

Khandu added that the focus area of his government is to create digital asset inventory, real time monitoring of infrastructure at schools, SHC, PHC, district hospitals and Anganwadi centres besides, timely identification of scope for improvement and upgradation.

