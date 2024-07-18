Arunachal: Muharram, symbol of struggle against oppression and injustice, says CM Pema Khandu

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Muharram and termed the day as a symbol of struggle against oppression and injustice. “A symbol of struggle against oppression and injustice, the holy day inspires deep reflection and mourning,” Khandu posted in X. He added that it is also a day of fasting and gratitude, a time for spiritual renewal, remembrance, and the reaffirmation of faith.

“On the solemn occasion of #Muharram, I bow in reverence to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala,” the Chief Minister added in another social media post.

Also Read: Muharram celebrated with religious fervour in Hojai (sentinelassam.com)