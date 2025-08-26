Arunachal government extends Rs 5 lakh cashless health cover to pensioners

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant relief for retired government employees, the Arunachal Pradesh government has extended cashless health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to state pensioners under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

The decision was taken earlier this year at the second governing body meeting of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Society, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Officials said the move will ensure that those who dedicated their lives to public service continue to enjoy comprehensive healthcare benefits after retirement.

According to a recent notification, pensioners can voluntarily enrol in the scheme, with ward entitlement for treatment determined on the basis of their last pay scale drawn at the time of retirement.

The Directorate of Audit and Pension has already shared data of 11,415 state pensioners from June 2018 till date, with the State Health Agency and CMAA Society for integration into the system.

Beneficiaries can verify eligibility using their Pensioner ID (PPO number) and upload relevant documents online. Enrolments can be done through the official portal www.cmaay.com by selecting the ‘State Pensioner’ category. Required documents include a state pension ID card, Aadhaar card, and Aadhaar details of dependents.

Meanwhile, under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), senior citizens above 70 years will be eligible for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme (VVS), approved by the Centre in September 2024, officials said.

This entitles beneficiaries to cashless treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually at nearly 30,000 empanelled hospitals nationwide, they said.

However, officials clarified that dual coverage will not be permitted. Pensioners and senior citizens must opt for either the state-run CMAAY or the centrally funded PM-JAY scheme.

Senior citizens enrolling in VVS can generate their Ayushman card using Aadhaar at empanelled hospitals or through the Ayushman app. Launched on August 15, 2018, CMAAY is a flagship initiative of the state Health and Family Welfare department.

