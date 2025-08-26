Arunachal CM Pema Khandu is India’s second wealthiest CM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has emerged as the second wealthiest chief minister in the country with declared assets worth Rs 332.56 crore, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The richest CM is Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, who tops the list with assets valued at Rs 931 crore. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stands third with Rs 51.93 crore, followed by Nagaland’s Neiphiu Rio at fourth with Rs 46.95 crore.

Among the northeastern states, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holds the ninth position nationwide with assets worth Rs 17.27 crore, while Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma has declared Rs 14.06 crore, and Tripura CM Manik Saha Rs 13.90 crore. At the other end of the spectrum, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the poorest CM in India, declaring assets of only Rs 15.38 lakh.

The ADR, along with the National Election Watch, analysed self-sworn affidavits of all 30 sitting chief ministers in state assemblies and union territories. The data was compiled from affidavits filed prior to their most recent elections.

Also Read: Government launching e-Bhavishya for timely pension reforms: Khandu

Also Watch: