Pema Khandu Welcomes Union Cabinet's Small Hydro Power Scheme for 2026–31

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme for the period 2026–31, calling it a major boost for clean energy and rural development in the Northeast.

Reacting to the Cabinet decision taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khandu said the scheme would help tap the state's vast hydropower resources and speed up sustainable development in remote and border areas.

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