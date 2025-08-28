Arunachal government invests Rs 4,788 crore to ensure reliable power supply

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has invested Rs 4,788 crore for the Scheme for Strengthening Transmission & Distribution System (SSTDS) to ensure reliable power supply to every corner of the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s efficient electricity supply system, the Chief Minister took to the social media platform X, writing, “Lighting up every corner, transforming Arunachal.” He said that till May this year, 60 per cent progress of the SSTDS has been achieved.

According to the Chief Minister’s post, so far, 11 electric substations of different capacities (220 kV and 132/33 kV) have been set up to connect the 16 districts through electric transmission lines.

The northeastern state, which shares 1,817 km of international borders with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan, and inter-state borders with Assam and Nagaland, has 28 districts.

Khandu said that over 2,000 km of 220/132 kV transmission lines and over 4,000 km of 33 kV transmission lines have already been erected for the smooth supply of electricity in both semi-urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister earlier had said that with 56,000 megawatts of hydro power potential, Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as the hydropower capital of India.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s huge power potential and its transformative role in economic development and community welfare, the Chief Minister in a post on his X account had said: “With 56,000 megawatts of hydro potential, Arunachal is rising, not only as the hydro capital of India, but as a beacon of how natural beauty and modern progress can walk hand in hand.” (IANS)

