Arunachal government releases September salaries, pensions early ahead of bank strike

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government authorised the early release of September salaries, wages and pension benefits on Friday ahead of a proposed three-day bank strike.

An order issued by Joint Secretary (Budget) Ikar Birchi on Thursday approved the drawal of monthly salaries for regular employees, wages for casual, contingency and contractual staff, besides pension and retirement benefits, on September 25.

The order cited a Ministry of Finance office memorandum warning of possible disruption to banking services from September 28 to 30 due to the proposed strike.

All treasury officers, sub-treasury officers, drawing and disbursing officers and regional banking authorities were directed to comply with the instructions on an urgent basis.

The strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions, which has sought implementation of a five-day workweek with all Saturdays as holidays.

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