Arunachal government serious in providing seamless traffic system: Minister Balo Raja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja has asserted that the government is very serious in its mission in providing a seamless traffic system in the Capital city, as part of developing future ready twin capital cities as world class ones. Raja stated this during a meeting with all stakeholders for discussing the burning issue of traffic management in the city, as a follow up to the July 13 meeting.

The minister stressed the need for having coordination among Highway divisions of PWD, UD, Town Planning, ULB, District Administration, Smart City Development Agency & all its line departments for speedy implementation of various schemes and programs.

He further stated that results of the meetings should reflect on ground at the quickest possible time. It was also resolved that the completed parking lots at Ganga APST bus-stand as well as the one at ESS sector, near Civil Secretariat be made available to the public, up to 10 pm initially free-of-cost for six months to make them familiar with the system.

All stakeholders should make necessary efforts to encourage the public to use the parking lots for the purpose by refraining from the present system of parking vehicles on the roadsides and at no-parking zones, it was stated.

The Transport department would facilitate marking Zebra-crossing at the identified points and take measures for public awareness of do’s & don’ts through social media platforms and other media at the quickest possible way.

The meeting was unanimous on the issue related to preventing dumping of any construction materials on the roadsides and over the footpaths for ensuring seamless movement. The minister entrusted the Commissioner UA & Transport to monitor the implementation of each point and come up with its ATR in due course of time for further steps to be adopted.

