Arunachal Government to find permanent solution to solid waste management challenges

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Urban Affairs and Land Management minister, Balo Raja, along with local MLA Techi Kasso, visited various sites in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Saturday to oversee the status of centrally sponsored developmental activities.

At Hollongi, where an Eco-Park is being developed under the Smart City Mission near the Donyi-Polo airport, they were informed that progress had been hindered due to restrictions on truck movements on the airport road, affecting the filling of swampy areas and land acquisition.

Raja directed the chief executive officer of the Smart City Mission to take up the matter with the Papum Pare deputy commissioner and the Airports Authority of India and obtain special permissions to ensure smooth execution of the project without disrupting passenger movements.

Earlier, the minister and MLA visited Dapo-Yarlo on the capital's outskirts, where the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is developing solid waste management sites. IMC mayor Tame Passang briefed them on the work's status and funding sources. Raja emphasized the government's commitment to finding a permanent solution for solid waste management, stating that a hygienic society is essential for healthy citizens.

The team also inspected the Septage Treatment Plant at Chimpu, which is nearing completion, and discussed the progress with IMC officials and the contractor.

Raja later visited the IMC office for a brief discussion with the mayor and other officials to review ongoing and future projects.

