Arunachal Government to set up more kayaking training centres: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government would work towards establishing additional kayaking and canoeing training centres across the state.

Flagging off the second edition of the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship at the picturesque Tawangchu River in Tawang, he said the government would develop the championship into a major annual sporting event to boost youth participation, tourism and the local economy, an official statement said.

Addressing athletes, officials and spectators, Khandu highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's natural advantage with its mighty rivers and said he had already marked a proposal to develop five river basins as training hubs to the state Youth Affairs and Sports Secretary for further action.

He assured that the government, in coordination with technical teams and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, would systematically promote the sport in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government has begun officially funding the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship and has declared it an annual calendar event of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department. He added that the government would engage corporate sponsors and explore CSR partnerships to elevate the event to international standards.

Khandu said hosting such international events would significantly boost tourism and economic activity in the region while promoting Tawang as a global adventure sports destination.

