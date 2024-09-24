Arunachal: Governor adopts TB patients from Kra Daadi as Ni-Kshay Mitra

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik, as a Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA), has adopted two tuberculosis patients from Kra Daadi district.

The Governor, who was on a maiden visit to the district on Monday, interacted with one of the adopted patients at Tali.

Prnaik, who has committed to provide monthly food baskets to his adopted patients for a prescribed period, encouraged the patient to consume healthy and nutritious food. He also advised him to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The governor appealed to the public, particularly well-to-do individuals and social activists, to adopt TB patients and contribute personally to making India tuberculosis-free.

He reminded the audience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 announcement, aiming for India to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline of 2030. The governor urged health officials to conduct door-to-door awareness visits, educating TB patients on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He emphasized the need for officials to actively engage with the community and spread information about the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He also called on government officials to motivate people to participate in the initiative.

District medical officer Chasen Lowang Mallo briefed the governor about tuberculosis in the district.

