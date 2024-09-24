Development in border areas will foster reverse migration: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik said on Monday that once development reaches the border areas, it will foster reverse migration and the border will be more secure.

During his visit to Pipsorang and Tali, the remote administrative circles in Kra Daadi district, the governor, while addressing a public meeting, said that to bring progress and prosperity to the remote border villages of the state, the government is implementing the Vibrant Village Programme, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the first time a state governor has visited these areas, according to an official statement.

Parnaik, while highlighting the health, education, infrastructure, and tourism sectors for vigorous socio-economic development of remote villages in the state, further added that the government is reaching out to the villagers through Ayushman Bharat, Jan Suvidha, and Seva Aapke Dwar programmes.

He added that in remote places like Pipsorang, drones could be used to deliver medicines.

The governor reviewed developmental programmes and schemes of the district at Tali, almost 90 km from Palin, the district headquarters.

State Land Management and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja and local MLA Jikke Tako, deputy commissioner Sunny Singh, and superintendent of police Sumit Kumar Jha were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the progress of the central and state’s development projects, programmes and schemes in the district, the governor emphasized on strengthening the four-priority sectors of health, education, infrastructure, and tourism. He underscored that the officials must go out of their offices, reach out to the people, inspect the progress of works on the ground, and use technology to monitor the yojanas.

Parnaik said that to have a robust health scenario, there must be at least four basic specialists in the district hospitals. He asked the health officials to ensure essential medicines are available in health centres.

Sharing his concern about education in rural areas, the governor advised the education officials to focus on drop-outs and reach out to them. He stressed providing libraries to encourage reading habits among the students. The governor also highlighted the importance of boosting the tourism potential of the state, which he said can bring socio-economic development.

While suggesting the Bhutanese model of tourism, he said that such steps would encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment spirit among the youth.

Parnaik advised the officials on the optimum use of technology and automation for better planning and execution of projects. He added that with the computerization of their data, they can know the exact requirements, analyze and plan better, and rectify the shortcomings at the earliest.

