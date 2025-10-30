Arunachal Governor and CM review key development initiatives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday discussed key development issues concerning the state and reviewed the progress of several ongoing initiatives.

At a meeting at Raj Bhavan here, the duo shared their commitment to ensuring that development remains inclusive, technology-driven, and focused on empowerment of its people, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Khandu apprised the Governor of his recent visit to Japan, during which he explored avenues for skill development and employment exchange for the youth of the state. He briefed the governor about potential collaborations that could enhance opportunities for the state's young workforce in emerging sectors.

Parnaik discussed the need to pursue a geospatial technology-aided monitoring of projects through reliable and verifiable data. This would ensure better planning as well as dispute resolution, he said.

