Arunachal showcases cultural diversity at Raj Bhavan on PM’s birthday

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A colourful cultural presentation by tribal children of Arunachal Pradesh marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, showcasing both regional traditions and Indian classical arts under the theme of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The event, initiated by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, provided a platform for young talents to perform across genres, from Kathak of Uttar Pradesh and Bharatnatyam of Tamil Nadu to Gujarat’s Garba and Maharashtra’s Lavani.

The programme also featured soulful Carnatic renditions by the Wakro Sisters, Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama, and a Hindustani classical performance by Jikeshen Pul.

Students from C K Bliss institute presented Garba, Bharatnatyam and Lavani, while VKV Nirjuli student Manami Moyir Gamlin performed Kathak.

Divas dance group, winners of Arunachal Super Dancer Season 5, and the Puroik dance troupe added a local dimension with traditional numbers reflecting the state’s cultural richness.

Applauding the performances, Parnaik said the youth of Arunachal Pradesh are ‘immensely talented’ and called them ‘torchbearers of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

He presented appreciation letters to C K Bliss participants of the Statehood Day functions and conferred the Governor’s medallion on Jikeshen Pul and the Wakro Sisters.

The Diwas and Puroik cultural teams, along with C K Bliss, were also honoured with the governor’s Rising Sun plaque for their role in preserving cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who attended the event, praised the students for their ‘enthralling performances’ and said their creativity and artistry reflected the vibrant spirit of Arunachal Pradesh. State Home minister Mama Natung and Art & Culture minister Dasanglu Pul were also present on the occasion.

Also Read: Arunachal: APWWS urges child rights panel to probe into KGBV students’ protest

Also Watch: