Arunachal Governor Calls for Integrated Theatre Commands to Counter China

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday called for India to accelerate the formation of fully integrated theatre commands under the Chief of Defence Staff, while also building stronger capabilities in cyber, space, and electronic warfare.

He was addressing a two-day 'China Seminar' held at Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district on March 23 and 24 — a focused strategic discussion on India's security posture along its northern borders.

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