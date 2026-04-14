Arunachal Governor Calls for Nurturing Public Speaking Skills Among Youth, Announces Debate Competition at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday called for greater focus on building confidence, discipline, and communication skills among young people, saying that youth who can clearly articulate their thoughts become the driving force of a progressive society.
The Governor was speaking at "Let's Speak Arunachal," a youth interaction programme held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, organised by the NGO Let's Speak Arunachal in collaboration with the governor's secretariat.
The initiative was designed to inspire students to overcome hesitation and express themselves with clarity and confidence — skills that organisers believe are essential but often underdeveloped among young people in the state.
Governor Parnaik commended the NGO for conducting workshops across Arunachal Pradesh and for its efforts in fostering civic awareness and effective communication among young minds.
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Drawing from his own experiences, Parnaik urged teachers and parents to take a proactive role in helping children develop public speaking abilities from an early age.
He said that consistent practice and encouragement — both at home and in schools — can make a significant difference in a student's ability to communicate effectively and confidently.
Empowering youth to express themselves, he added, is not just about public speaking — it is essential for shaping responsible citizens and future leaders.
The Governor also highlighted the practical importance of English language proficiency, describing it as a critical tool for better career prospects and meaningful participation in today's increasingly interconnected world.
Reaffirming his commitment to youth development, Parnaik announced that the governor's secretariat will organise a debate declamation competition at Lok Bhavan, giving students a dedicated platform to sharpen their speaking skills and build self-confidence in a competitive setting.