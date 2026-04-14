Arunachal Governor Calls for Nurturing Public Speaking Skills Among Youth, Announces Debate Competition at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday called for greater focus on building confidence, discipline, and communication skills among young people, saying that youth who can clearly articulate their thoughts become the driving force of a progressive society.

The Governor was speaking at "Let's Speak Arunachal," a youth interaction programme held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, organised by the NGO Let's Speak Arunachal in collaboration with the governor's secretariat.

Purpose of the Programme

The initiative was designed to inspire students to overcome hesitation and express themselves with clarity and confidence — skills that organisers believe are essential but often underdeveloped among young people in the state.

Governor Parnaik commended the NGO for conducting workshops across Arunachal Pradesh and for its efforts in fostering civic awareness and effective communication among young minds.

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