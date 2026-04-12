Parnaik Calls on DCs to Address Land, Education and Infrastructure Challenges for Sustainable Growth

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik has urged deputy commissioners to collectively address key governance challenges, including land issues, gaps in education, infrastructure bottlenecks, urbanisation, illegal migration and corruption, while adopting technology-driven and community-based approaches to ensure inclusive and sustainable development in the state.

The governor was speaking at the deputy commissioners' conference held in Tawang on Friday, which was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state cabinet colleagues, commissioners and secretaries, and all deputy commissioners of the state.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said the conference serves as an important platform to reflect, assess and examine challenges across various sectors of development in the state, an official release informed on Saturday. He observed that such deliberations enable open dialogue and collective problem-solving, helping the administration move forward with greater clarity, efficiency and purpose.

Expressing confidence in the participants, Parnaik said the discussions and recommendations emerging from the conference would offer meaningful guidance to policymakers in shaping a more progressive, inclusive and forward-looking path for the state's growth. Highlighting major concerns, the governor pointed to several pressing issues confronting the state, including complex land-related matters, shortcomings in the quality and accessibility of education, and persistent infrastructure development challenges.

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