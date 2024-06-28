Manipur: Massive Protest in Manipur Demands Resolution to State Crisis

IMPHAL: Thousands of protestors representing various communities in Manipur converged in a massive demonstration on Friday. This was part of "Save Manipur Campaign" organized by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) The march originated from Thangmeiband United Club’s ground near Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal West District. It culminated at Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal East District. The march traversed key city roads along the way.

Participants wielded banners and placards emblazoned with "Save Manipur Campaign (Manipur Kanba Khongchat)" They voiced their collective plea for peace amidst ongoing crisis gripping the region. Representatives from communities including Nagas, Meiteis and Manipuri Muslims passionately chanted slogans. Phrases like "We want peace" and "Give peace a chance" underscored their desire for unity and stability.

COCOMI convenor Th Somorendro addressed media during march criticizing what he described as double standards and proxy warfare perpetuated by certain political leaders amidst Manipur's challenges. He lamented Indian government's perceived failure to decisively address prolonged conflict. He urged an end to divisive tactics. These tactics exacerbate tensions. This is particularly concerning in sensitive border state.

In response to COCOMI's call-to-action numerous voluntary organizations joined protest march. These included Film Forum Manipur and several Meira Paibi groups. This underscored widespread community support for campaign's objectives.

The culmination of protest saw a gathering. An agenda was endorsed. It focused on issues such as deportation of illegal immigrants. Implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was also prioritized. The agenda also called for withdrawal of Suspension of Operation agreement with Chin-Kuki narco-terrorists. COCOMI officials announced that a presentation outlining these demands has been forwarded to Prime Minister's office.

The demonstration underscored growing urgency among Manipur's diverse populace for concerted effort towards peace and unity. As tensions persist and challenges mount. The voices echoed in the streets of Imphal serve as poignant reminder of collective resolve to overcome obstacles and strive for harmonious future in Manipur.