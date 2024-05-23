Arunachal Governor congratulates Everester Kabak Yano, commends NIMAS

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik has congratulated Kabak Yano for scaling Mount Everest, the world highest peak.

"This is a proud moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh," the Governor said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The Governor stated that Yano's conquest of Mount Everest demonstrates that the daughters of the state are resilient, courageous, adventurous, enterprising and talented.

He added that her accomplishment would inspire other young people in the state to excel in their chosen fields. Parnaik also commended the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) at Dirang in West Kameng district of the state for Yano's accomplishment, noting that she completed her advanced mountaineering training at the institute.

He said the institute has successfully fulfilled its mission of identifying talented youth and helping them reach the pinnacle of mountaineering.

Currently pursuing her studies at Rashtriya Raksha University's Pasighat campus in East Siang district, Yano has successfully completed the Basic Mountaineering Course from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, as well as the advanced mountaineering course and the search & rescue course from the NIMAS.

