Arunachal: Kabak Yano Becomes First Woman from Nyishi Community to Summit Mount Everest

ITANAGAR: Kabak Yano hailing from Kamle district in Arunachal Pradesh has made history by becoming first woman from Nyishi community and youngest female from Northeastern India to successfully summit Mount Everest. She reached peak which stands at 8848.86 meters at 11:50 AM on May 21. She ascended alongside fellow climbers. Babu Sherpa. Ngima Dorjee Sherpa climbed with her as well. She also climbed with Subash Rai. Lakpa Nurbu Sherpa. Shere Sherpa from Nepal accompanied them.

This remarkable achievement makes Yano fifth woman from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer world's highest peak. Her successful ascent was confirmed by Peak Promotion. This leading trekking and mountaineering agency is recognized by Nepalese government.

Kabak Yano’s journey to top of Everest was backed by her extensive mountaineering training. She has completed Basic Mountaineering Course from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling. As well as Advanced Mountaineering Course. She finished Search and Rescue Course from National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang. Her robust training regimen played crucial role in preparing her for arduous climb.

In addition to her mountaineering prowess Yano is also known for her contributions to sports. She is former state-level cricket player for Arunachal Pradesh. An alumnus of Rashtriya Raksha University. In Pasighat. Her diverse achievements underline dedication and versatility, making her role model for aspiring athletes and mountaineers.

Kabak Yano’s historic feat of Everest is significant milestone. Not just for her personally but for entire nation. It highlights growing participation. Success of Indian women in mountaineering is field traditionally dominated by men. Her achievement is a testament of capabilities. It's a demonstration of determination of women from Northeastern region and inspiring a new generation of climbers and adventurers.

This accomplishment is proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. It's a beacon of inspiration for nation, celebrating spirit of perseverance. She breaks new ground in high-altitude mountaineering.