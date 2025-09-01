Arunachal Governor Extends Greetings on Solung Festival

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, Sunday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Solung festival. In his message, Parnaik said that Solung reflects the essence of the Adi people’s way of life, celebrated with devotion, gaiety, and gratitude since time immemorial. He highlighted that the festival offers prayers for a good harvest, healthy livestock, peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. The governor noted that Solung preserves the community’s rich heritage and values of harmony, compassion, and respect for nature, while also strengthening the bond between humanity and the environment.

