Arunachal Health Minister seeks Centre’s support for Super Specialty Hospital

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge has sought the Centre’s support for strengthening healthcare facilities in the state, particularly the establishment of a Super Specialty Hospital at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and the Civil Hospital in the Itanagar Capital Region.

During a meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Friday, Wahge stressed that Arunachal Pradesh, being a border state with difficult terrain, needs advanced medical facilities to reduce the burden of patients travelling outside the state for specialised treatment.

He pointed out that the proposed Super Specialty Hospital would serve as a referral hub not only for Arunachal Pradesh but also for neighbouring states in the North East, officials informed on Saturday.

The Health Minister also deliberated on the upcoming North East Regional Conference of the health department, scheduled to be hosted by the state in October this year. The conference will bring together health ministers, commissioners, secretaries and mission directors from all the Northeastern states for policy discussions, experience sharing and collaborative planning.

