Arunachal Governor Greets Khowa Community on Pham Kho Sowai

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Khowa community, on the occasion of Pham Kho Sowai. Wishing the festival to usher in good harvests, prosperity, and happiness in every household, Parnaik said that festivals are the soul of communities, reflecting identity, cherished values, and traditions passed on to future generations. Highlighting the deep connection between agriculture and culture in Arunachal Pradesh, the governor noted that Pham Kho Sowai, celebrated during the harvest season, exemplifies the bond between people, nature, and tradition.

