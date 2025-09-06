Arunachal Governor Parnaik bats for education reforms, honours 40 teachers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday called for urgent reforms in the education system, stressing that teaching methods, curriculum and assessment must move beyond rote learning and test clearance to focus on building students’ capacity, reasoning ability, and creative thinking.

Presenting the state awards to 40 teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day here, the governor said that higher secondary education should prepare students to deal with complexity, discipline, and independent judgment.

“If these years are filled only with preparation cycles, board syllabi, and memorizing answers, it leads to performance anxiety,” he cautioned.

Parnaik underlined that examinations should assess reasoning and creativity instead of putting artificial pressure through single-day tests. He urged that students must be encouraged to apply knowledge, think critically, reflect, and work in teams.

“A nation cannot innovate and evolve if classrooms follow a status quo mentality,” he remarked.

Congratulating the awardees, the governor hailed them as “true nation-builders, shaping young minds and the very destiny of our society.”

He expressed confidence that their commitment would help Arunachal nurture a generation of enlightened intellectuals, able minds, and healthy bodies, ready to take the state to greater heights of progress and pride.

Parnaik also advised the teaching community to constantly update themselves beyond books, adopt innovative methods, and instil values through personal conduct. He emphasised care for weaker students, drawing lessons from the lives of great personalities, and fostering curiosity, cooperation, and discipline.

Releasing value education textbooks for Classes III to V, the Governor reiterated that education is the backbone of a progressive society. He urged adoption of digital learning, smart classrooms, localized content, and skill-based education alongside academics, tapping into opportunities in hydropower, agriculture, tourism, IT, and traditional crafts.

“The National Education Policy 2020 gives us a roadmap for flexible, multidisciplinary and skill-oriented learning. If we implement it with sincerity, we can bridge gaps and prepare our students for the future,” he said.

The governor also stressed on girls’ education, discipline, health and fitness of students and teachers, as well as the need for proper career guidance.

