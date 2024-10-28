Arunachal Governor Inaugurates Scriptures Gallery At RIWATCH Museum, Calls It A 'Must Visit' Place

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik inaugurated the ‘Scriptures Gallery’ of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures, and Heritage (RIWATCH) Museum at Khinjili, near Roing, in the Lower Dibang Valley district on October 27.

The Governor, who has been advocating for the preservation of local dialects, also released children’s books in the Kaman Mishmi language, published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML).

During his maiden visit to the institute, the governor and his wife, Anagha Parnaik, paid a visit to the ethnographic museum. RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami guided the governor to the various sections of the museum.