Arunachal Governor Inaugurates Scriptures Gallery At RIWATCH Museum, Calls It A 'Must Visit' Place

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik inaugurated the ‘Scriptures Gallery’ of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures, and Heritage (RIWATCH) Museum at Khinjili, near Roing, in the Lower Dibang Valley district on October 27.
The Governor, who has been advocating for the preservation of local dialects, also released children’s books in the Kaman Mishmi language, published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML).
During his maiden visit to the institute, the governor and his wife, Anagha Parnaik, paid a visit to the ethnographic museum. RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami guided the governor to the various sections of the museum.
Impressed by the entire display and upkeep of the museum, which reflects the rich history of the North East and has an international manifestation, the Governor complimented the Executive Director, officers, and management of the RIWATCH. He stated that the institute is a must-visit location and will undoubtedly become a popular tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh.
The governor praised the museum by saying that it is professionally organized and has an aesthetic appeal to it, showcasimg the lives of people from the North East, particularly those from Arunachal Pradesh. He also acknowledged the meaningful display of historical data, relics, scripts, implements, and wears.
He further congratulated the RCML and the Kaman native speakers for collaboratively bringing out the colorful pictorial books in the Kaman Mishmi language and asserted that such books will play a vital role in revitalizing and preserving the endangered languages.
The event also saw the presence of MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum, Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, and Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo.
ALSO READ: Arunachal Pradesh Media Bodies Remember Taro Chatung, Observes Fifth Death Anniversary
ALSO WATCH: