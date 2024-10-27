Arunachal Pradesh Media Bodies Remember Taro Chatung, Observes Fifth Death Anniversary

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), and Arunachal Press Club (APC) observed the fifth death anniversary of senior journalist Taro Chatung at Press Club here on Saturday.

Late Chatung was born on March 1, 1963. He passed away on October 26, 2019, due to Cancer at TRIHMS, Naharlagun. He is known as the founding father of electronic media and was a state gold medal awardee.

Remembering him on the day, APUWJ President Amar Sangno said that the union and APC observe his death anniversary every year to pay tribute to the legend. Also to recall his contribution and to appraise the younger fellow journalists on his contribution towards state journalism. He advised the young journalists to be coherent like Chatung.

The union has also introduced the Taro Chatung excellence award for journalists which is declared after a competition among electronic journalists and presented every year at National Press Day celebration. “I appeal to the journalists to be dedicated and passionate about the profession as Chatung was till his last breath,” he said.

APUWJ vice president, Ranju Dodum said, “As a journalist we should uphold the legacy of late Chatung by pursuing problems, not people and pursuing issues and not agendas. Sadly, today’s media is not the same as what late Chatung advocated during his days. Avoiding such snags, we can uphold the true meaning and preaching of journalism.”

He said APUWJ is for all journalists and not confined to print or electronic. If a journalist does his/her work properly, the public is informed and when the public is informed, they become powerful. Our responsibility is to keep the public informed with accurate information.

“Late Chatung had a unique way of questioning which made him different. However, he always raised issues and problems with the public. We should be ready to ask tough questions to the authorities concerned, which was one of the inspiring journalistic approaches of Taro Chatung,” he added.

Earlier, the members of union and club held floral tribute and maintained a 2 minute of silence as a mark of prayer for the departed soul.

Ziro Press Club, an affiliate of APC, also observed his anniversary along with the students of Saint Claret College at Kelya Village, Hija, Ziro, where his mortal remains were laid to rest.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Electronic and Media Association (AEDMA), in collaboration with the Blood Center RKM Hospital, organized blood donation drive to honour the founding president, Late Taro Chatung on his 5th death anniversary.

The event saw the collection of over 30 units of blood from generous volunteers, including ITBP jawans, NSS volunteers from Dera Natung Government College, members of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC), representatives from the media fraternity including APC, APUWJ, and the Arunachal Pradesh Media Welfare Society (APMWS) and other likeminded people.

Deputy Commissioner, Talo Potom along with Sia Chatung, daughter of Late Taro Chatung and representative from the RKM hospital attended the event.

DC urged young journalists to follow in Chatung’s footsteps, citing his dedication to public service and journalism as an inspiration to the state.

