Arunachal: Governor interacts with troops at border posts along the LAC in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday shared key aspects of border management with the Indian Army, including modern security strategies and steps to enhance border safety and security.

Interacting with the troops at various border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang district, the Governor encouraged them to maintain high levels of physical fitness and mental alertness.

Parnaik, who had commanded the 4 Corps more than a decade earlier, said that the international border in Arunachal Pradesh is of immense strategic importance and is very sensitive for national security, an official communiqué informed here.

He urged the troops to remain vigilant and uphold the distinguished traditions of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding these sensitive areas.

The Governor, while suggesting steps to the troops in pursuance of the Vibrant Border Village programme of the centre, advised them to foster a sense of security among the local population and strengthen the goodwill between the troops and the local communities. He reviewed the wellbeing of the troops and preparedness during the tour.

Parnaik also laid a wreath on the Subedar Joginder Singh Memorial at Bumla. He also placed ‘Stone of Peace’ at the ‘Heap of Stones’ Monument at Bumla, as a goodwill gesture in tribute to the Indian soldiers who guard the border.

General Officer Commanding of 5 Mountain Division Major General Karamvir Singh Grewal, accompanied the Governor during the border post tour and briefed him about the latest input on the LAC. Earlier in the day, the Governor laid a wreath in honour of 1962 war martyrs at Tawang War Memorial, conducted by 190 Mountain Brigade. Tawang War Memorial is a stupa-designed shrine built to commemorate the Indian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 Indo-China war.

Parnaik commended the 190 Infantry Brigade under the aegis of 5 Mountain Division for keeping alive the heart-touching memories of the supreme sacrifice of the valiant soldiers and promoting the spirit of patriotism in the state.

Also Read: Arunachal: Governor flags off Naval Motorcycle Expedition Team

Also Watch: