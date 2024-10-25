Arunachal: Governor flags off Naval Motorcycle Expedition Team

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday flagged off the Itanagar-Ziro leg of the 17-day Indian Navy motorcycle expedition through the North Eastern states from Raj Bhavan here.

Greeting the 20-member team, Parnaik shared the essence of the state, a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

Arunachal Pradesh is the largest state in NE India and has the lowest population density. The state is bestowed with enormous flora and fauna and 80 per cent green cover, it is one of the 20 biodiversity reserves in the world. With 26 major tribes and 100 sub-tribes, Arunachal Pradesh is the most culturally rich and diverse State, he said.

The governor said that in the last decade, there has been tremendous development in Arunachal Pradesh in terms of roads, infrastructure, and different fields of socio-economic development. He also highlighted about 30 to 40 major Central and state governments programs, including Vibrant Border Village, which has benefited the local populations. The state’s youth are very talented and naturally robust, and they should join the Indian armed forces, Parnaik said. He advised the naval officers to interact with students and youth and brief them about the maritime domain during their expedition. He also advised them to engage in cultural and sporting activities with them.

Team leader Captain Sumeet Puri along with Commodore Amarjeet Saluja briefed the governor about the naval expedition.

They disclosed that the expedition aims to showcase the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the northeastern region at the national level and also engage the youth, and civil society, promote maritime awareness, and highlight career opportunities in the Indian Navy.

The expedition is being conducted by Headquarters Eastern Naval Command through the NE states, which began on October 14 last from Guwahati and will conclude on October 30.

