Arunachal: Governor interacts with troops near LAC

Shi Yomi: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd), who is on a two-day visit to Shi Yomi District, addressed a Sainiik Sammelan at Monigong, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday. He emphasized the commitment of both the armed forces and civil administration to safeguarding the region and fostering trust and cooperation among all stakeholders.

The Governor said that the sensitive international border in Arunachal Pradesh is of vital and strategic importance for national security.He urged the security forces to remain vigilant and uphold the proud traditions of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding the critical border regions.

The Governor shared insights into effective border management and modern security strategies. He stressed the importance of maintaining physical fitness and mental alertness to address the challenges posed by the sensitive borders.

The Governor further advised the forces to enhance vigilance and foster a sense of security among the local population.

He emphasized the need to strengthen goodwill between the troops and the local communities, reinforcing the trust and cooperation essential for maintaining peace and harmony in the region.

The troops of the Indian Army and personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles were present in the Sainik Sammelan.

56 Infantry Division Deputy General Officer Commanding Brig Sunil Upadhyaya and 5 Brigade Commander Brig Md Sarfraz briefed the Governor on the operational preparedness and security measures in place to maintain the sanctity of the LAC.

They also informed the Governor of the bonhomie existing amongst the security forces and local population and cordial relations with the district administration.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor also visited the Vibrant Border Village of Monigong in Shi Yomi District on Sunday and he interacted with the villagers and reviewed the projects and schemes taken under the Vibrant Border Village programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central and State governments are committed to bringing development in all the first villages of the border area.

He said that the collaborative endeavour will ensure the progress and prosperity of the rural community and at the same time guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the fragile border areas.

The Governor appealed to the people to participate in the developmental and transformation progress of Arunachal Pradesh with 'Nation First' spirit and maintain the territorial integrity at the remote border villages.

He said that the concerted effort of all stakeholders will facilitate more progress and encourage reverse migration from urban to rural areas. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Rifles seize heroin and areca nuts worth Rs 1.01 crore in Mizoram

Also Watch: