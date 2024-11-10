Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seized Heroin Worth Rs 90.54 Lakh

Mizoram: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 129.35 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 90.545 lakhs.

and apprehended one individual, Zolawmsanga (24) resident of Myanmar in general area Zote, Champhai district, on Friday. The operation was based on specific input and was carried out by a combined team of

Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai. The contraband was found

hidden below the footrest of a two-wheeler scooter in which the individual was moving. The entire consignment along with the apprehended person and the two wheeler was handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings. Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India, stated a press release.

