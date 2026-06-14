Arunachal Governor K T Parnaik hails blood donors as silent heroes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik called on people, particularly the youth, to make voluntary blood donation a regular social responsibility and described blood donors as "silent heroes" who save countless lives.

Extending his greetings on World Blood Donor Day, the governor said blood donors provide hope to patients in emergencies, support mothers during childbirth and assist those undergoing surgeries and cancer treatment.

Referring to this year's theme, "One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives," Parnaik said every unit of blood is a priceless gift that can only come from generous individuals.

He urged communities, educational institutions and eligible citizens to embrace voluntary blood donation, stating that regular donations strengthen the healthcare system and ensure the availability of safe blood for patients in need.

The governor also appealed to people to pledge to donate blood regularly and encourage others to join the life-saving mission.

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