Arunachal: Governor K. T. Parnaik Hails Historic Kangto Summit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Monday said the successful ascent of Mount Kangto by the 11 Para Special Forces team should pave the way for opening the state's mountaineering routes to international climbers, noting that such a step would boost adventure tourism and create new livelihood opportunities.

Congratulating the team, he called the achievement a proud milestone for Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian Army, and a defining moment in the state's mountaineering history.

Interacting with the 11 Para SF mountaineers at Lok Bhavan here, Parnaik praised their determination and pioneering spirit, saying the team had not only conquered the highest peak of the state but also established a route future expeditions can follow, an official statement said.

He urged them to continue pursuing challenging mountaineering ventures that reflect courage, discipline and excellence.

Mount Kangto saw the Tricolour unfurled at its summit for the first time on November 26 this year, a moment Parnaik described as etched in the state's collective memory. The expedition, he said, showcased exceptional valour and professionalism.

The team undertook the mission in peak winter, negotiating ice walls, blizzards, deep crevasses and the operational sensitivities of the LAC.

Over several weeks, the climbers established multiple high-altitude camps, fixed ropes across harsh terrain and pushed beyond physical and mental limits.

The 18-member expedition was flagged off on November 3 last by the GOC 4 Corps from Khirmu Helipad in Tawang. They were flagged in on November 30 by the GOC-in-C of Eastern Command at Dirang in West Kameng district.

Also read: NSS volunteers must lead nation-building: K T Parnaik