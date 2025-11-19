National Service Scheme volunteers must lead nation-building: K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday called upon NSS volunteers of the North East to become disciplined, motivated and service-oriented leaders, asserting that the “promise of tomorrow rests in their hands”. Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the NE National Service Scheme (NSS) festival at Himalayan University here, the governor said the volunteers, as future torchbearers of the region and the nation, must channel their potential and creativity towards constructive nation-building as India advanced towards 2047. Parnaik stressed that NSS volunteers hold a vital place in nation-building by directing their youthful energy into purposeful service. He urged them to prepare themselves for future responsibilities by striving for knowledge, maintaining discipline in thought and action, and cultivating strong motivation to serve the larger good. “You already possess immense potential, strength, talent and creativity. What remains is to nurture these gifts with dedication,” he said. The governor further advised the youth to remain physically strong, mentally alert, morally upright and self-disciplined. Describing the North East NSS festival as a vibrant celebration of youth power, cultural richness and community spirit, the governor said the participation of volunteers from all eight northeastern states embodied the spirit of Ashtalakshmi, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the transformational impact of the Act East Policy, saying it has become a driving force for the comprehensive development of the region. Parnaik urged volunteers to become ambassadors of the North East and showcase its unique blend of nature, culture and harmony to the world.

