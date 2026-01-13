Arunachal Governor K T Parnaik Praises Sikkim’s Cleanliness Drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday lauded Sikkim’s achievement of emerging as the cleanest state in the country and called for stronger cooperation between the two states in areas such as sustainable tourism, environmental conservation and people-to-people engagement.

During a courtesy call by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok, the governor commended the Sikkim government’s sustained focus on cleanliness, environmental protection and civic responsibility.

Parnaik is on a two-day official visit to the Himalayan state, an official statement said here.

He said these efforts reflect a strong sense of public discipline and collective ownership among the people.

Parnaik also appreciated the professionalism, efficiency and people-friendly approach of the Sikkim Police, observing that a responsive and humane policing system plays a crucial role in building public trust, ensuring safety and promoting social harmony.

Highlighting the deep commonalities between the two Himalayan states, the governor said Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are endowed with rich biodiversity, vibrant ethnic cultures, unique traditions and immense tourism potential.

He specifically referred to shared strengths in eco-tourism, orchids and the conservation of flora and fauna.

