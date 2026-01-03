Arunachal: Governor Parnaik charts four-pillar development vision for state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, on Friday outlined a balanced and inclusive development roadmap for the state, identifying education, health, hydropower and tourism as the four key pillars that will drive progress in the coming year. He stressed focused investment in youth development and capacity building, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The governor shared the vision during a meeting with Pema Khandu, who called on him at Lok Bhavan here, to exchange New Year greetings.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to work together for peace, progress and the overall well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement informed. During the interaction, Parnaik also briefed the chief minister on his recent engagements with the Vice President of India, the Chief of Defence Staff, and discussions held during a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan, underlining their relevance to the state’s strategic and developmental priorities.

Also Read: Governor Parnaik Urges Unity in New Year Greetings