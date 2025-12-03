Arunachal: Governor K.T. Parnaik calls for greater inclusion on Disability Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday urged society to reaffirm its commitment to inclusion, dignity and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities as the state prepares to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday. Extending warm greetings to the people, especially to the differently abled community, he expressed hope that the occasion would deepen public understanding of disability-related challenges and inspire stronger collective support. Emphasizing that the greatest barriers are often emotional and societal rather than physical, the Governor said human progress is guided by self-confidence and optimism. With the right encouragement, sensitivity and support, individuals can rise above physical limitations, he said. Parnaik stressed that families, communities and society at large play a decisive role in ensuring equal participation of persons with disabilities in social and economic life. “I am confident that, true to our cultural values, we will continue to stand by our Divyang brothers and sisters and make them equal partners in the progress of our society,” he said, urging all sections to work towards meaningful livelihood opportunities and sustainable growth avenues for them. The Governor appealed to the people to recognize, respect and celebrate the abilities and contributions of the Divyang community.

Also Read: Relief Items Distributed on International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Tamulpur district