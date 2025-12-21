Arunachal Governor K.T. Parnaik urges Graduates to Serve Nation with Integrity and Innovation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday called upon graduating students to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building with integrity, innovation and compassion, stating that even small acts of honesty and service help strengthen the moral fabric of the country.

Addressing the eighth convocation of Himalayan University at its Jollang campus here, the Governor said the world awaits the graduates' innovative ideas, compassionate hearts and courage to serve, and exhorted them to pursue lifelong learning guided by purpose and hope.

Congratulating the students, Parnaik described them as the pride of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation, and urged them to serve society with creativity, humility and compassion.

He emphasized that discipline, character and values are as vital as academic excellence in shaping responsible citizens.

The Governor lauded the university's NEP 2020-aligned curriculum and its focus on research, skill development, employability and experiential learning.

He advised the institution to further strengthen discipline and punctuality and to foster a truly conducive academic environment, while actively engaging with society through initiatives such as village adoption, cleanliness drives, anti-drug campaigns, and programmes for the health and well-being of women and children.

Highlighting rapid global changes in areas including artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space technology, biotechnology and geospatial sciences, Parnaik urged students and faculty to pursue innovation anchored in ethics and responsibility.

He underscored the role of education and research in realizing the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, with Arunachal Pradesh playing a crucial role through India-centric problem-solving.

Noting that India is transforming from a consumer of technology into a global creator under initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said academic research must help bridge the urban-rural divide, empower MSMEs, modernize agriculture, strengthen border and rural economies, and ensure technology reaches the last mile.

He described research and innovation as the twin engines of India's future technological leadership.

During the ceremony, the Governor conferred gold, silver and bronze medals on meritorious students from various disciplines.

A total of 621 graduates, including PhD scholars, were awarded degrees, marking a significant academic milestone.

Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University Prof S K Nayak delivered the convocation address, while Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University Prof Prakash Divakaran presented the annual report highlighting academic progress and future vision.

The convocation was attended by the university's chairman, Hemant Goyel, heads of educational institutions, parents of graduating students and members of the university fraternity.

